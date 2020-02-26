Agenda 2063’ll create 60m jobs in Africa — Otunba Akinboboye

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

As the African Union affirms its commitment to support Africa’s new path for attaining inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development, the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, has assured of creation of over 60 million jobs if the right things are done towards the actualisation of the Agenda 2063 of the African Union – Economic Social and Cultural Council, known as AU – ECOSOCC – Nigeria.

Akinboboye, who is the founder of Continent Building Initiative, disclosed this while receiving an award for his commitment to Africa development at the close of the brainstorming session of the AU – ECOSOCC led by the Country Representative, John Oba Olasunkanmi.

Akinboboye, who was recently made an Advisor to AU – ECOSOCC – Nigeria, to help the body in achieving its Agenda 2063, said there existed the prospect of creating over 60 million jobs in various sectors within the continent through the intervention of AU – ECOSOCC – Nigeria.

According to him: “AU-ECOSOCC is partnering with La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in line with the AU Agenda 2063 in the following areas, world forest day/tree planting day, Africa Youths Leadership summit, Nigeria Gemstones and solid mineral exhibition, Lineage, establishment of AU secretariat at the Resort, Best Brains of Africa, AIM Festival, East and West amalgamation through tourism and creative arts – movie: AdisaLagos among others.

He said: “We are hoping to create over 60 million jobs with this initiative, that is our aim, hope and aspiration,” he said, stressing that all that is needed is to ensure a peaceful continent, which will then bring about the creation of wealth.

“We will create peace in the continent of Africa through wealth creation. Because to have peace you begin first by creating wealth and not through buying of arms and ammunition,” he said, advising that the billions spent on the purchase of arms and ammunition by the 54 countries in the continent should be converted to creating wealth and the result will be amazing.

“The billions of dollars you use in buying arms and ammunition use it to feed the people of Africa by creating wealth and when the people are well fed they will be afraid to fight or die, therefore, the commitment of this platform is to ensure that this message gets across to everyone and the governments of Africa.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Representative at the AU – ECOSOCCO – Nigeria, Mr Oba Olasunkanmi John, highlighted the seven aspirations of Agenda 2063 and the various programmes that have been outlined in partnership with the Continent Building Initiative, which Akinboboye would spearhead.

He expressed confidence in the ability of Akinboboye to deliver on the project because he is tested and proven over the years.

Caption: Nigerian Representative at the African Union – Economic Social and Cultural Council, known as AU – ECOSOCC, Mr Oba Olasunkanmi John present award to the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye for his commitment towards the development of Africa.

