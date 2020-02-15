Again, herdsmen attack Delta community, kill eight, injure several others

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Okowa sues for calm, urges Security agencies to restore peace

…says Govt’ll not watch Deltans being killed by visitors

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

UWHERU Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, have again came under herdsmen attack, leading to death of over eight persons with several others sustaining serious injuries and property, including farms, have been lost.

The unprovoked attack, which Sunday Vanguard gathered started Thursday night with attacks on Avwon, Agadama, Ohoror and other communities of the Uwheru Kingdom.

Sources from the community had alleged that the herdsmen accompanied by unidentified army personnel stormed the communities in an unprovoked attack that has become an annual routine, killed no fewer than eight persons and injured many others.

Reacting to the attack, the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday condemned the renewed herdsmen attack on the unsuspecting villagers.

READ ALSO: Suspected herdsmen invade Delta community

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, frowned at the attacks and unwarranted killings of innocent locals.

He called for restraint in the crisis, saying that he had directed the Commissioner of Police and the Brigade Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Asaba, to as a matter of urgency ensure that peace was restored to the communities.

Okowa also charged authorities of the Nigerian Army to investigate the alleged involvement of its personnel in the crisis and fish them out.

He appealed to the communities to remain calm and peaceful while security agencies investigate the root cause of the crisis with a view to bringing the culprits to justice’.

He said: “The unwarranted attacks and killing of innocent locals in Avwon, Agadama and Ohoror communities of Uwheru Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area and the height of wickedness by criminal herdsmen believed to be aided and abetted by unidentified military personnel are condemnable.

“I, however, appeal to the affected communities to remain calm and peaceful. I commiserate with the communities and families on the unfortunate loss of their loved ones.

“I have directed the Commissioner of Police and the Brigade Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, to rise to the occasion and bring the culprits to justice.

“As a state, our people have been very receptive to herdsmen and other visitors, but our hospitality and welcoming disposition should not be taken as act of cowardice.

“The state government will continue to encourage peaceful and harmonious relations between Deltans and their visitors, but will not watch outsiders attack and kill our people any longer”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: