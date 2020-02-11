Africa holds first edition of West Africa Agribusiness show in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The first edition of West Africa Agribusiness Show (WAAS) will be held in Nigeria on 18th to 20th February 2020.

According to the managing director, Agri supplies limited, Idowu Asenuga, who is the convener of the show, the event was conceptualised based on the need for West African countries to come together to showcase the rich agricultural heritage of their subcontinent and contribute to it’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Idowu, while addressing the media said submission recently made by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the West African sub-region has an abundance of natural and human resources.

”The agriculture sector represents approximately 35 per cent of the region’s GDP and 60 per cent of its active labour force.”

“The economic recovery experienced in Nigeria and West African countries in 2017, presupposes that growth in the GDP is expected to rise higher than the 3.9 per cent experienced in 2019”.

The maiden edition of the West Africa Agribusiness show (WAAS) is, therefore, a radical development as stakeholders connect to share ideas, see and experience the latest in equipment and technical know-how as well as supplies and services deployed in the production and processing of agriculture-related products.

He further hinted that the show will also be sharing the best ways of solving Africa’s toughest challenges relating to food sufficiency and the growth of agribusiness on the continent.

It is Idowu’s belief that the new experience which participants will gain in the course of the show will equally lead to a major boost in the further creation and improved management of existing small, medium and large scale farming concerns in the different areas of agriculture like arable farming, poultry, snailery, piggery, aquaculture and others.

According to him, participants will equally have the opportunity to create and enhance their brand visibility as well as establish business alliances with potential partners.

This show will bring together stakeholders from across West Africa in order to not only to attract new prospects in agribusiness but to make West Africa an investment hub for the agricultural and allied sector.

“It is my pleasure to inform you that farmers, product research organizations, agriculture equipment and product suppliers and buyers, Agric innovators and other stakeholders and decision-makers in the industry are expected from 15 countries in the sub-region,” he said.

The countries include Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Niger, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Togo and Mali.

Nigeria is the host country for the event which is billed for landmark centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: