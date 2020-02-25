AFCON Qualifier: Rohr faces team selection headache

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has said that injuries and the need to give new players a look have slowed the selection process for the squad that will play against Sierra Leone March 27 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie in Asaba, Delta State.

Rohr, who finished third with the Super Eagles at the 2019 AFCON, disclosed that he will work hard to make the list ready by the first week of March.

“I will make my list public in the first week of March, about three weeks’ notice to the clubs, so I am still observing the players and monitoring them,” Rohr told aoifootball.

“I’m still considering new names because of the recent injuries though most of the players are back on their feet, we will see as time progresses,” he concluded.

The Super Eagles are leading Group L with six points after victory against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Vanguard News

