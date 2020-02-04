Adebayo turns 62, receives commendation message from APC Chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, has described Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Adeniyi Adebayo as one of the few politicians, whose finesse, civility are reshaping politics of the nation.

Bamidele, Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, made the remarks on Tuesday in a congratulatory message to Adebayo on his 62 birthday on Feb.4

He said Adebayo’s doggedness and self-confidence had remained an impetus to myriad of youths who had joined politics of Ekiti and Nigeria at large.

Bamidele said that Adebayo was one of the few young patriots who veered into politics in 1999 in spite of the skepticism that pervaded the political space due to high level of mistrust against the military oligarchs at that time.

The Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) added that Adebayo’s civility, industry, painstaking efforts, resourcefulness and outstanding administrative astuteness, brought panache to Ekiti governance and raised the bar of leadership within the comity of states.

“I rejoice with you not only because God has added another year to your age, but equally for standing tall in integrity and still glowing in passion for humanity .

“Those of us who are tapping from your repository of knowledge and toeing your footsteps as a motivating and passionate leader acknowledged the lucid fact that you are a blessing to this generation.

“We pray that God will grant you long life and continued good health to be able to contribute more in building a nation we can all be proud of.

“As the first executive Governor of Ekiti, you served at a time Ekiti was experiencing crass financial drought.

“This militating factor didn’t prevent you from laying a socio-economic and political foundation that has become a platform for the rapid development being witnessed in the state,’’ Bamidele said. (NAN)

