Kindly Share This Story:

No fewer than 50 Youths from Adamawa South Senatorial District, have been trained on entrepreneurship and leadership development in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the training was initiated and organised by Sen. Binos Yaroe, representing Adamawa South Senatorial District in the senate.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training in Numan on Saturday, Yaroe, said the aim of the programme was to empower youths with knowledge on good leadership and entrepreneurship skills.

“The Programme is designed to teach five each selected youths from nine Local Government Areas (LGAs), of the district.

“The training is to impact knowledge in the youths on principles of good leadership and entrepreneurship.

“This is to help them stand on their feet; be independent and self-reliant instead of waiting for government jobs,’’ the senator said.

He added that the core objective of the programme was also to change the mindset of youths who relied on white collar jobs for survival.

According to the lawmaker, the era for acquiring knowledge to get monthly paid jobs was over, hence, the need for parents and government to put more emphasis on entrepreneurship education for sustainable development.

Yaroe said that after the training, the beneficiaries would be linked up with various entrepreneurial agencies to help them set up and support their businesses.

“The programme is first of its kind and we are considering possible expansion to capture more youths from the zone,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ms Mbasiti Nicholson, from Numan LGA, lauded the lawmaker for the initiative.

READ ALSO:

“The training has opened my eyes and added to my knowledge of entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

“Before I attended this programme, my thinking was that starting business required a lot of money.

“But now, I understand that acquiring knowledge on how to do the business is the most important thing than getting the capital without knowing how to use it,” Nicholson said.

She said her dream was to one day become a top restaurant owner in Adamawa and Nigeria at large.

NAN reports that the participants were between the ages of 18 and 28, with majority of them having already established businesses.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: