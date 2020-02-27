Actress Etinosa slams Apostle Suleman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Precious Nwokocha

Nollywood actress, Idemudia Etinosa has slammed the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry International, Apostle Suleman Johnson following his recent comment about skin bleaching.

Apostle Suleman recently described those who bleach their skin as fraudsters, adding that they end up smelling and are at risk of contracting cancer. The video of him preaching about beaching went viral.

His statement below: “Can I give you counsel as a boy and a girl don’t bleach. Bleaching has no end, anything that moves from the original has no end. When you start bleach you start smelling because you are taking off the original layer. Some part of your body react. They refuse to cooperate with you because you are a fraudster. And that period you start looking like a map. You are open to cancer. Funny enough some men also bleach. You mates are fan of Manchester, Arsenal and Chelsea you are a fan of cream and you are a man, Apostle Suleman said.

Meanwhile, in her reaction, Etinosa stated that there is no relationship between bleaching and the kingdom of God. She also insinuated that the pastor’s side piece also bleaches.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: