Acting in ‘Dear Affy’ magical for me — Bianca Ugowanne

Vibrant Nollywood new entrant actress, Bianca Ugo who featured in the star studded romantic comedy movie,‘Dear Affy’, which is set for cinema release on February 14, recently disclosed what it felt like being on the big budget set of the movie.

“Acting in Dear Affy was magical for me. This is the first time I will be on a set that big”, she said gleefully.

‘’Honestly it felt really great being a part of such a huge and major project, every moment was special with all the other actresses and actors. Tell me, which new entrant wouldn’t be overjoyed to be working with multi level superstars like Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, Bimbo Ademoye, Enyinna, Chinedu , and Odunlade on her first feature film?

So, you see why this was a big deal for me. Beyond the big names, it is also the wonder of the set, the quality of personnel and production. I had to keep pinching myself if this was real. It was the most magical moment of my short time in the industry’’ she said further.

The upcoming actress who takes on her first major role in a full feature film, on her adventure in the world of acting has admitted she relishes every moment spent on set of ‘Dear Affy’ and grateful to the director for trusting her enough to work alongside already established superstars like Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, Bimbo Ademoye, Chinedu Ikedieze, Odunlade Adekola, Enyinna Enwigwe and a host of others.

Director of the movie, Samuel ‘Bigsam’ Olatunji also revealed that he was fascinated by the stand-in talent that Bianca Ugo validated on the set of ‘Dear Affy’, considering it was her first major performance. “We were all impressed at the acting prowess that Bianca demonstrated on set.

She got into it so naturally, that, for me, is a real talent, she is what we call a natural talent. We will be watching her fly from here on”, Olatunji said.

Vanguard News

