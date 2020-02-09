ABIA: 100 bank accounts allegedly traced to Orji’s son

Kindly Share This Story:

…as EFCC probes ex-gov over alleged diverted billions

By Soni Daniel

A former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, is under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over billions of Naira allegedly traced to his son.

Orji is also accused of diverting, while in office, N383 billion revenue from the Federation Account, N55 billion Excess Crude revenue, N2.3 billion Sure-P revenue, N1.8 billion ecological funds, N10.5 billion loan, N12 billion Paris Club refund, N2 billion agricultural loan and N55 billion ASOPADEC money.

A petition to the EFCC alleged that the funds were received without commensurate projects on ground.

The ex-governors first son, Chinendum Orji Eyinanya, who is currently the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, is said to be a frequent guest at the EFCC Headquarters to throw light on his involvement in the alleged fraud as he is alleged to have about 100 accounts in different banks, with over 80% of the accounts still very active.

Efforts to get Orji and his son to react to the allegations last night were unsuccessful.

Vanguard Nigeria News

