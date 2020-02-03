3 arrested for allegedly stealing clothes worth N450,000

Kindly Share This Story:

Police on Friday arraigned three men, Muiz Ayila, 24, Yusuf Gaji, 22, and Wasiu Emiloju,18, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of clothes worth N450,000.

The defendants, whose house addresses were not provided, are facing charges of conspiracy and stealing to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the trio with others still at large committed the offences at No. 72, Agodo Cornel St., Isale-Eko, Lagos, on Jan. 5.

Eruada alleged that the defendants stole the clothes belonging to the complainant, one Mr Lateef Ekwobi.

He said the offences contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three-year jail term for any convict.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, granted the trio bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 24 for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

