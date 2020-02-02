2Baba storms Silver Fox nightclub tonight

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

2face is billed to storm the upscale nightclub, Silver Fox located on the Lagos island this evening, as the nightclub marks its five years of existence.

Established in 2015, the nightclub has been a melting-point for the rich and the bourgeoisies of the society. It has been five years of setting a new records and providing luxury lifestyle experiences to Lagos fun seekers.

The legendary event is themed “Legend Celebrates Legend” and will have a guest appearance and performance from music legend, 2Baba, who has dominated the Nigerian music scene spanning two decades.

The nightclub is excited to celebrate with love birds, couples, and its growing clientele. Other side attractions include a special Cleopatra costume dance and several giveaways.

Vanguard

