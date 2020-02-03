2023 Presidency: A must for North Central — Hon. Karimi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Former House of Representative member, Hon. Sunday Karimi (Yagba Fed constituency, 2011 – 2019) has called on the governors and stakeholders of North Central States to begin consultations and negotiations with political and opinion leaders in the country with a view to producing a president of North Central extraction come 2023.

The two-term member who disclosed on Monday while speaking with newsmen said the call became imperative due to the fact that among the six geopolitical zones of the country, South West, South-South and North West have all ruled the country but only the North Central, North East and South-East geopolitical zones that are yet to have a shot at the presidency.

According to Karimi, “The North Central have sacrificed and contributed immensely for the unity, peace and stability in the democratic governance of the country. The zone is blessed with qualified individuals and personalities from every sphere of human endeavour with needed capacity and experience to lead the country to greatness.

“In the spirit of equity and justice, it will only be fair for political parties to give priority to the North Central presidency in their zoning arrangement towards 2023.

“The North Central Zone have supported the PDP in the past and currently it has overwhelmingly delivered for the APC with the zone producing five (5) governors out of six”.

Karimi, therefore, called on the five APC governors from the zone, “To take the lead based on the above and many other justifiable reasons in initiating negotiations with critical stakeholders in the All Progressive Congress (APC) to give North Central a consideration in its zoning arrangement; because to whom much is giving, much is expected.”

Vanguard

