By Dapo Akinrefon

Lagos—CHAIRMAN, Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said with the move to reconcile aggrieved party members in Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress, APC, should be ready for eviction in the state.

Makinde said this at a reconciliation parley with stakeholders of the party, held, at the Lugard office of Chief Bode George in Lagos.

Also present at the meeting were; former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Koforola Bucknor-Akerele; former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George, former Second Republic Transport Minister, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, among others.

Makinde, said: “As you can see it was mission accomplished. My father (Bode George) and i were able to resolve some of the issues. You must be frontal on how issues are addressed but we have made some good progress.”

On why the PDP chairman in Lagos State, Mr. Deji Doherty, was absent at the meeting, Makinde said: “You see, you don’t jump the gun, it is one step at a time. We have come here to meet the stakeholders with my father and leader here to move the party forward. I can give you the assurance that the unity of the PDP in Lagos State is sacrosanct right now. We are also putting the APC on notice that they need to prepare for what is coming in Lagos.”

Also speaking, Bode George expressed optimism that with the reconciliation process too, the party in Lagos State will emerge united to win future elections.

He said: “We had a robust meeting and we have worked out a solution. We have all agreed.”

“The stakeholders will be called, they will talk to the national leadership of the party and we will all move forward, no loser, no winner.”

APC reacts

Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a swift reaction, said, “My candid advice to Governor Makinde is this Igbo proverb that ‘those whose palm kernels were broken for them by some benevolent spirit should learn to be humble.’ His Excellency is apparently still excited that he managed to attain his dream office after series of electoral defeats.

“He needs not forget that he leveraged on the storm in the Oyo state APC family. However, his lack of experience in governance at any level has become apparent with nine months of false starts and lack of developmental ideas. It will take more than the still-born unity among gangsters to take Lagos State from the path of progressive governance.”

