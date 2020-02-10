2020 Access Bank Lagos city marathon was more than a race — Wigwe

Kindly Share This Story:

Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Africa’s largest retail bank, Access Bank Plc., has revealed that the Bank’s sponsorship of the 2020 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon meant more than sponsoring athletics to the Bank.

This he said while addressing gentlemen of the press at the finishing point of Africa’s grandest marathon which held on Saturday, February 8.

Wigwe said, “In line with this year’s race theme, ‘More Than a Race’, the marathon represents the core of Access Bank’s journey to becoming Africa’s Gateway to the World with people running for various causes.”

“Our approach to advancing Nigeria’s blossoming drive for health and fitness, through the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, also reflects our capacity to always create value for stakeholders in the different segments of the society. We have made it our responsibility to encourage the general public in the adoption of a lifestyle that will promote good health and general well-being,” he added.

Leveraging on the platform of the marathon, Access Bank continued its effort to create widespread awareness on the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), carrying out sensitization and testing exercises at the week-long marathon expo and on the day of the race.

According to Wigwe, this activity is in line with Access Bank’s “commitment to continue impacting communities we serve through the elimination of environmental and economic issues, as well as investing in activities that have a strong impact on the social structure of these communities.”

Other notable community impact activities embarked on by the Bank in recent months includes the Malaria-Zero-Initiative, partnering in the building of a technology hub for people living with disabilities in Lagos, among others.

