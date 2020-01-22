World leaders arrive Jerusalem for World Holocaust Forum

Kindly Share This Story:

Around 40 world leaders, on Wednesday, arrived in Jerusalem for the fifth World Holocaust Forum scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Britain’s Prince Charles, the Presidents of Russia, Germany, France, Italy, Ukraine, the vice president of the U.S. as well as the kings of Spain and Belgium were among the participants in the two-day forum.

The forum is to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi’s Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, met in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu called on the French Macron to join the pressures and sanctions against Iran.

They discussed the situation in Lebanon and Hezbollah’s plan to manufacture precision missiles, as well as the developments in Libya in the light of Turkish military involvement.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, also met some of the world leaders and would thereafter, host a special official dinner for the guests.

The world leaders expressed their commitment to remembering the Holocaust and combat antisemitism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, called on the world leaders to unite in the fight against anti-Semitism.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the Holocaust “is not only a part of German history but also an awareness that guides us in the present day.”

