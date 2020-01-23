World Education Day: UNICEF host maiden edition in Kano, Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF is to host the maiden edition of the International Day of Education in Kano and Borno state.

UNICEF Education Specialist, Muntaka Muhammad disclosed this in a brief containing activities outlined to commemorate the day and made available to newsmen in Kano.

Muntaka said the agency selected the two states to mark the pilot phase of the commemoration of the day in the country.

He said, “24th January is proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly as International Day of Education to honour education and its centrality to human well-being and sustainable development.

“According to UNESCO, the 2020 celebration of the International Day of Education will position education and the learning it enables as humanity’s greatest renewable resource and reaffirms the role of education as a fundamental right, a public good

and an enabler of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“It will frame ‘inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning for all’ as a goal in and of itself, as well as a necessary means to accelerate progress to meet the targets of all 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The theme for 2020 is; ‘Learning for People, Planet, Prosperity and Peace.

“UNICEF Nigeria is also planning series of activities in partnership with the relevant government partners in Borno and Kano states to commemorate the International Day of Education,” Muntaka said.

Parts of activities highlighted to observe the day include a selection of 20 students (2 each from 10 schools both public and private) in each state to demonstrate and express themselves by showcasing their talents in Creative Art related to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

