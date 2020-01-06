Breaking News
Translate

Woman throws rival, her infant inside well in Kano

On 7:52 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Well in Kano

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A housewife identified as Hauwa Lawal has allegedly pushed her rival, Zuwaira Sani and her 18-month-old son into a well in Rurum village, Rano Local Government Area of Kano State.

Zuwaira was said to have died following the encounter while her baby, Mustafa Gambo survived the attack.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened when the duo had a misunderstanding which led to physical attack and in the process, Hauwa pushed her rival with her baby strapped in her back into the well situated in their house.

The Spokesperson of Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the development to newsmen in the state said the suspect, Hauwa has been arrested.

ALSO READ: Soldier stabs wife, son, colleague, neighbour in Osun

DSP Haruna said the victims were removed from the well and were rushed to Rano Hospital where Zuwaira Sani was confirmed dead while her son, who survived, has been discharged from the hospital.

The Police spokesperson, however, said that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!