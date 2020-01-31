Breaking News
Translate

Woman in court for allegedly staging own kidnap

On 4:36 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Alleged Terrorism: Court grants lecturer 10million naira bail in Calabar

A 26-year old woman, Queen Atagher, who allegedly faked her kidnap, yesterday, appeared in a Magistrate’s Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos.

The police charged Atagher with three counts of fake kidnap and extortion.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 10, about 2. 30 p.m. at Lekki Phase II.

READ ALSO:Court orders arrest of ex-Petroleum Minister, Etete, 2 others

He alleged that Atagher faked her own kidnap and demanded N10 million from Mr Matthew Oluwafemi, her boss, for her release before her plans were foiled.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 2, 3 and 5 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Laws of Lagos State 2017.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Adebayo adjourned the case till February 3, for mention.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!