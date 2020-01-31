Woman in court for allegedly staging own kidnap

Kindly Share This Story:

A 26-year old woman, Queen Atagher, who allegedly faked her kidnap, yesterday, appeared in a Magistrate’s Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos.

The police charged Atagher with three counts of fake kidnap and extortion.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 10, about 2. 30 p.m. at Lekki Phase II.

He alleged that Atagher faked her own kidnap and demanded N10 million from Mr Matthew Oluwafemi, her boss, for her release before her plans were foiled.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 2, 3 and 5 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Laws of Lagos State 2017.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Adebayo adjourned the case till February 3, for mention.

