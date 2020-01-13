Breaking News
William, Harry slam ‘false’ story about their relationship

On 1:37 pmIn Foreign, Newsby
Harry
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 09, 2020 (FILES) In this file photo taken on July 10, 2018 (L-R) Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a military fly-past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF). – Queen Elizabeth II will host a showdown meeting with Prince Harry on January 13, 2020 in an attempt to solve the crisis triggered by his bombshell announcement that he and wife Meghan were stepping back from the royal frontline. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)

Princes William and Harry on Monday put on a rare united front to dismiss a “false story” speculating about their relationship, as senior royals meet for talks about the younger brother’s future.

Harry and his wife Meghan caught the institution off guard last week when they announced their intention to step back from frontline royal duties.

The 35-year-old former army officer has previously all but confirmed a rift with his older brother, prompting speculation as to the cause and that it may have influenced his decision to quit.

William and Harry, also known by their formal titles the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex, issued a rare joint statement to condemn one report, without specifying the publication.

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge,” it said.

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

The Times cited an unnamed “insider” as saying Harry and Meghan felt they had been “pushed away by what they saw as a bullying attitude from the Duke of Cambridge”.

But it also cautioned: “These claims have been strongly contested by sources close to the Cambridges, as well as some close to Prince Harry.”

VANGUARD

