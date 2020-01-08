Wike swears in 4 new Judges in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has sworn in four new judges into the state’s judiciary and charged them to show more commitment in the administration of justice.

He made the call at the swearing in of four judges, which comprised three judges of the State High Courts and one Customary Court of Appeal judge on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

The governor urged the judges to adhere to their oath of office while performing their duties.

He said, “It is easy to take oath of office and difficult to abide by the oath of office.

“Wherever you serve, it is important for you to show commitment”.

Wike also charged judges generally to be fearless, firm and steadfast as they dispense justice for the good of the society.

He said that the Judiciary had the responsibility to correct the Executive arm of government whenever the executive was wrong.

“This country can be better if the Judiciary plays its role. The Judiciary is the most powerful. When the Executive is wrong, the Judiciary is there to correct it.

“Anything done by the Executive, can be upturned by the Judiciary, if they are firm,’’ Wike said.

He called on the Judges to live up to the challenges of dispensing justice fearlessly.

Wike urged judges of the State Judiciary to be focused and not be distracted by other responsibilities.

According to him, a few judges, aside serving in the State Judiciary, are also Traditional Rulers.

He urged such judges to choose between the traditional institution and the Judiciary.

He said: “How can you go to court to seek justice and the judge that is supposed to preside over the matter is not there?

“You cannot continue to collect salaries and you are not working. We are taking the matter of judges who are traditional rulers up with the National Judicial Council for necessary action’’.

Wike also announced that the State Government would legalise the owner-occupier policy in residential quarters for judges of the State Judiciary.

He said that his administration would implement the owner-occupier policy to encourage the judiciary to serve the state better.

The judges who took oath are: Justice Florence Fiberesima, immediate Past Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice.

Others were Justice Mark Chuku, a former chief magistrate and deputy chief registrar, and Justice Lemea Ngbor-Abina, a private legal practitioner.

Wike also inaugurated Justice Ericonda Amadi as judge, Rivers Customary Court of Appeal at the occasion.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: