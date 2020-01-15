Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

CRIMINALS operating in the country’s wharfs have resorted to broaching of containerised cargoes following frustration of container flying, another form of crime in the wharf.

Container broaching refers to breaking into and stealing contents of a container stemmed at the wharf while container flying refers to taking out the complete container laden with goods without due process.

Apapa Wharf had recorded broaching incidence late last year resulting in removal of some quantity of Tramadol.

The Customs Area Controller, CAC, of Apapa Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Mohammed Abba Kura, said the increased security at the port has made it difficult to fly out containers, hence the criminals have resorted to broaching.

Mohammed, speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report, when responding to the issue of container flying said, “with increased security at the port, some persons have resorted to broaching.”

According to him, “If they can fly containers, there is no need for them to broach containers. This will tell you that we are able to block those activities, because flying of containers or taking of containers out of the port without following due process is getting too difficult for them, they have resorted to broaching.

“In essence, we are able to put a check on that but definitely, the responsibility and custody of containers lies with the terminal operators, it is not the responsibility of the Customs”.

On strategies leading to the collection over N413 billion by the Command, the Customs officer said, “We adopted a lot of strategies, we did capacity building, we had an open door policy, we solved all the problems of consignees that had issues concerning their consignments and that gave a lot of people confidence to want to use this port.

“The achievement is not for me alone, it is for the whole officers and men of the command because I alone do everything or be everywhere at the same time,” he concluded.

