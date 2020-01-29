‘What’s Next For Singer-songwriter, Glenn Mena’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The second son out of five children born into the family of Meshach Akauveh Akarah and Regina I. Akarah, Glenn Mena grew up in Warri the city capital of Delta State, a southern part of Nigeria. Glenn is also a Business Administration graduate of Lead City University.

Glenn has basically been into music all his life, but he officially kicked off his career towards the end of 2012, when he released is first major hit, titled “Movement.” Signed to Mask and Music Group, a record label he co-owns with Adeyemi Wahib (Yemi Lights).

2019 saw Glenn Mena released some of his finest works; one of the notable records was “Yoruba Demon,” which premiered on Complex Music UK, where the singer was described as a “Self-styled Nigerian music juggernaut,” by James Keith.

The club ready up-tempo-cut featured producer Prolem Solved and was a sequel of the movie “Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demon,” saw Mena spit-bars in his signature flows.

Additionally, the songs main message was about young men who woo ladies with their opulence, appearance and lifestyle.

Just last week, the singer release an unofficial music video for one of his 2019 singles “KOLA,” Mena also revealed on Lambo Xtra that his first official offering for the year, titled “You Better Know That” will be out first week of February.

