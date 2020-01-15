What I owe Imo people — Uzodinma

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma has pledged to work towards meeting the expectations of his people, saying he owes them a great deal of work in that regard. Uzodinma spoke on Wednesday in Abuja shortly after receiving his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC. The Certificate was presented to him by an INEC National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu in the presence of National Commissioners Abubakar Nahuche and Dr. Mustafa Lecky.

Addressing journalists, Uzodinma said; “We thank God almighty that at the end of the day through his mercy, the wish and mandate of the people of Imo state who came out to vote for APC and me, has been acknowledged and recognized. I owe this victory to almighty God. We owe it to a functional Judiciary. Our Judiciary is working. The Supreme Court lived up to expectation and the people of Imo state have not been denied their choice of leadership; they have not been denied the dividends of the efforts they made during the elections. It is something that we must be grateful for. “We are further challenged as a party and even as the governor to ensure that the reasonable expectations of the citizenry and the voters are not disappointed. So, we thank Almighty God.