Welder killed in Anambra fuel tanker explosion

Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

A welder was killed on Tuesday in a fuel tanker explosion in Awka, Anambra State.

The deceased was working on the tanker in Amawbia area of the state capital when the tanker exploded.

He died as a result of severe burns he suffered in the accident.

An eyewitness said the casualty figure would have been more if the tanker was loaded, adding that the victim was welding parts of the tanker when the explosion occurred.

According to him, it was possible that fuel was left in the tanker at the time it was sent for repairs.

He said: “The tanker wasn’t carrying fuel at the time of the incident, unless there was a little left. I think the damage would have been worse if the tanker was actually loaded.”

It did not take firefighters and neighbours much time to put out the fire.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, had already visited the scene and assured that investigation into the incident would begin in earnest.

Vanguard

