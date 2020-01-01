“We have capacity to clear cargo in 6hrs”, Dixon

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eguono Odjegba

THE Customs Area Controller of Ports Terminal Multi-services Limited, PTML, Mrs. Florence Olasunmbo Dixon has the capacity to commence and conclude cargo documentation and have same cleared within six hours if the right and correct declarations are made, noting that PTML is a model port system with the latest up-to-date modern facilities.

The customs area boss who dropped the hint last week, also said PTML under her watch collected a total revenue of N143,629,894,285 between January and November 2019, noting that the figure is in excess of its 2019 target put at N123billion; excluding the whole of December revenue collections.

The figure also surpass the total revenue collection of N109,623,404,403 for 2018, which represents 31% over and above of 2018 with N34,000,489,882 differential.

Dixon in a statement made available to Vanguard Maritime Report attributed the increase in revenue to a number of factors, including reported rise in cargo throughput noted for its active drive in the Roll-On Roll Off,RoRo,operation and sustained due diligence.

The other factors includes commitment to duty by officers and men, increasing level of compliance by vehicle importers and their agents, and commitment to port trade facilitation without lowering its inspection regime and ensuring national security through risk profiling.

The statement signed by the Command PRO, Mohammed Yakubu, quoted Dixon saying, “We are committed to federal government goal of trade facilitation without compromising national security. Six hour cargo clearance within our port is possible with sincere and accurate declarations backed up with prompt duty payment.

“We will continue to do our best to remain above board, to ensure that the Controller General of Customs zero tolerance for infractions remains a guiding principle, to strive to eradicate duty evasion and shun all forms of corruption.”

Doing a further comparative analysis of the progressive increase and impressive scorecard, Yakubu said while the collection for January 2018 was N9,967,751,491, that of January 2019 was N14,850,154,616 showing a 49% increase. N7,267,306,206 and N10,024,673,259 was collected in February 2018 and 2019, respectively; while N8,422,060,484 and N11,853,97 was collected in March 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Yakubu added that the the impressive performance was further enhanced by the area controller’s drive for improved customs/community relations through regular engagements, in addition to the open door policy of the present administration, adding, “Our Controller ensures high level of discipline among officers, demands punctuality to work and timely clearance of entries of transactions which has promoted trade facilitation.”

