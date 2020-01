Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The Supreme Court on Tuesday evening sacked Governor Emeke Ihedioha and announced the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the governorship election in Imo State March 2019.

Hope Uzodinma, a man who was declared 4th in an election by INEC was declared the winner by the 7 man panel at Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammed.

