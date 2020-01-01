Vanguard Logo

Video: Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman’s grasp

The head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis, had to pull himself away from a woman in a crowd in St Peter’s Square on Tuesday after she grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her.

The pope was on Tuesday was greeting pilgrims on his way to see the large Nativity scene when the woman held on to the pope’s hand.

After reaching out to touch a child, the pope turned away from the crowd only for a nearby woman to seize his hand and pull her toward him. The abrupt gesture appeared to cause him pain and Francis swiftly wrenched his hand free.

It was not clear what the woman was saying as she subsequently tugged him toward her.

