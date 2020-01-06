Video: Bobrisky plans to date ‘married man’

Social Media sensation Bobrisky has given conditions for her to date a married man and loves him.
Bobrisky said on Monday in a trending video that she would be interested in such a relationship if the man in question would keep their love affair secret.
According to her, not even her best friend Tonto Dikeh will know about it.
Watch and listen to Bobrisky in the video below:
Nigerian Social Media Sensation and Cross Dresser Bobrisky speaks on the advantages of dating a married man
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/InTKMWdeBI
