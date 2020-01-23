Victor Moses signs for Inter Milan on loan

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Moses has signed for Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea, the Serie A club announced on Thursday, reuniting the Nigeria international with former Blues coach Antonio Conte.

In a statement, Inter said that Moses — who moved to Chelsea in 2012 and has spent long periods on loan since — arrived in Milan on a deal that gives the title chasers an option to buy, although the club did not specify the length of the loan.

By moving to Inter, Victor Moses rejoins coach Conte, who won the Premier League and FA Cup in his two-year spell in London and was a big fan of the 29-year-old wing-back.

“Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I’m really happy about,” Moses said to the club website.

READ ALSO: LeBron on verge of passing Kobe for third in NBA points

“I’ve spoken to him and he’s already explained the club’s project to me. I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here. I’ll give my all and want to help the team.”

Milan-based Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Moses has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract worth 2.5 million euros ($2.76 million) a season, with a fee of 12 million euros set should Inter wish to make the deal permanent.

Moses’ arrival is the second deal Inter have struck this transfer window after bringing in England international Ashley Young from Manchester United earlier this month.

Inter are also in the hunt for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, with the Gazzetta reporting on Thursday that the prospective sale of Italy international Matteo Politano to Napoli would liberate funds to buy the Dane, whose contract with Spurs runs out in the summer.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: