Uzodinma restores public water supply in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has restored public water supply in Owerri metropolis. Uzodinma spoke on Wednesday, in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu, adding that the governor, took the action immediately he discovered there were complaints of scarcity of water in the state capital.

Some of the areas that have started enjoying public supply of water included Aladinma, Ikenegbu, Areas M, N, and C of World Bank, New Owerri.

The governor said that efforts are ongoing to make the public water supply to the homes of every residents in and around the state capital.

It stated: “Imo State Government is pleased to announce that the Imo State Water and Sewage Corporation has restored public water supply to some parts of Owerri metropolis.

“Specifically, pipe borne water now runs in parts of Aladinma and Ikenegbu in Owerri as well as in Areas M, N, and C of World Bank, New Owerri.

“Imo people should be rest assured that Government is working round the clock to ensure that public water supply is restored in all parts of Owerri metropolis in the shortest possible time.”

He pointed out that “Governor Hope Uzodinma on resumption of office was worried that there was scarcity of water in Owerri metropolis and has promised to ensure that the situation is rectified as quickly as possible.

“To the Governor, provision of safe potable water is a major mantra of his administration and he regrets inconveniences during the period of interruption of water supply.”

