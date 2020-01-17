Uzodinma appoints SSG, AG, CPS, others

Kindly Share This Story:

Imo governor Hope Uzodinma on Friday approved the appointment of Mr Cosmos Iwu as the Secretary of the State Government.

Also appointed were Mr Nnamdi Anyaechie, Chief of Staff, Mr C. O. Akaolisa, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and Mr Oguike Nwachukwu, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser.

A statement signed by Mr T. U. Nwankwo, Principal Secretary to the Governor, said that the appointments take immediate effect except for the Attorney-General whose appointment would take effect after the confirmation by the Imo House of Assembly.

In another development, the Governor has announced the dissolution of the state Expanded Executive Council as constituted by the immediate past administration.

According to Nwankwo, following the dissolution, all political appointees of the immediate past administration have been directed to hand over government property in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective ministries, departments and agencies before the close of work on Friday, Jan. 17.

