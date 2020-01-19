Breaking News
UYC flays attack on Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege
Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege

The Urhobo Youth Congress (UYC) has dismissed what it called malicious attacks on Deputy Senate President, Senator  Ovie Omo-Agege.

It also said those behind the development have been declared unwanted in Urhobo nation.

This was contained in a statement by its President, Julius Imoniokena and National Secretary Prince Senebe Emore.

The group further said those behind the alleged plot against Omo-Agege were responsible for the dissolution of the board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

 

