UTME: JAMB makes N2.27bn in one week

On 9:45 amIn Educationby
Suspends Federal Poly, others for extortion

By Adesina Wahab

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, made the sum of N2,272,681,643:00 in one week of selling forms for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, to admission seekers in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

READ ALSO: 2020 UTME: JAMB registers 700,000 candidates in 2 weeks

This was contained in the weekly newsletter of the Board detailing some of its activities from January 17-23, 2020 obtained by our correspondent.

Under the column Financial Inflow, the money was made from the sales of e-registration pin – N2,122,400,000:00, e-facility sales – N128,816,602:00 and CBT centre service charges – N21,465,041,:00.

