US Embassy debunks Oyedepo ‘visa refusal’ claim

On 2:28 pmIn Newsby
Bishop Oyedepo in rage as US denies him visa
Bishop David Oyedepo

Perez Brisibe

The United States of America embassy in Nigeria has denied media reports that it refused issuing visa to the founder, Living Faith Church, worldwide otherwise known as Winners International, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Bishop Oyedepo was reported to have approached the Lagos Consulate of the US embassy to renew his visa on Thursday but was refused under the guise that “he did not qualify for visa renewal in its assessment.”

Reacting to the report, Friday, the embassy in a brief statement on its Facebook and Twitter pages, described the report as “Fake News and completely false.”

The statement reads, “#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false.

“If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

