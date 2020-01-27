UPU backs Amotekun as security outfit

Kindly Share This Story:

The apex body of the Urhobo Nation, Urhobo Progress Union, (UPU), has expressed its support for Amotekun, the security outfit being put together by the South West to combat rising insecurity within the region.

In a statement from the office of the President General of UPU, Olorogun Moses Taiga, “Amotekun is a response to the current security challenges in the South West. Amotekun is meant to help the federal government combat insecurity in the land. The baby should not be thrown away with the bath water because Amotekun is needed. Amotekun’s target are criminals, not a religious or ethnic groups. Criminality knows no ethnicity.”

READ ALSO:

UPU urged the South West to “continue to dialogue with the federal government to smoothen the rough edges. The Urhobo Progress Union fully aligns with the ideals of Amotekun.”

The union therefore, called on the South South, especially the government of Delta State, to study what the south west has done and the ongoing dialogue with the federal government so that the region, especially Delta State, could set up a similar security outfit to support the police to combat insecurity.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: