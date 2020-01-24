Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

Considering his contributions to national development, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Faculty of Arts would honour Rt. Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko with Icon of Philanthropy Award, during its 1st Faculty of Arts Alumni Lecture.

The former law maker, who represented Aniocha North-South and Oshimili North-South between 1999 and 2003 in the Federal House of Representatives, was singled out for this award for his immense contributions to humanity, especially in human capital development.

In a letter signed by the Dean of Faculty of Arts, UNN, Prof. Nnanyelugo Okoro, the chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the Alumni Lecture, Prof. Florence Orabueze, and the Secretary, L.C Ogenyi, Nwoko’s award is “predicated on his uncountable contributions to the development of persons in particular and human race in general.”

While speaking on the lecture which will hold on 4th February, 2020, the Dean of the faculty said the lecture has become necessary to celebrate the phenomenal growth in the faculty, which according to him, has produced many high calibre personalities across the world and has expanded into 10 departments.

He further said “The primary focus of each discipline is to develop and enhance human values as well as facilitate the process of documenting and communicating human experiences for societal growth and upliftment.

“Knowledge of these records of human experiences gives us the opportunity to feel a sense of connection to those who have come before us, as well as our contemporaries. Over the years, our Faculty has produced high calibre manpower in Nigeria and across the world.”

The Dean also said that the lecture would provide a platform for the alumni of the Faculty to mull measures towards remedying the insufficiency of facilities ocassioned by increment in staff and students population.

The alumni lecture would be delivered by Prof. Sam Ukala, on the topic ‘Who Needs a Faculty of Arts and Humanities? “, while the keynote address will be delivered by the first Students Union President of the university, Prof. B.I.C Ijomah, on the topic ‘Alumni as the Historical Conscience of the University.’

Vanguard

