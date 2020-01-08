Breaking News
Unknown assailants hack man to death in Nasarawa

By David Odama – Lafia

A man, Yahaya Orogu has been hacked to death by unknown assailants in Nasarawa State.

The deceased whose body was found lifeless by the roadside in Amaku village,  Doma Local Government was seen with deep cuts inflicted on his head and other parts of the body.

Residents in the area, who spoke on an account of anonymity, alleged that the deceased was ambushed, attacked and killed in the night on while on his way to Amaku village.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations  Officer, ASP Ramham said the command was not aware of the incident but promised to find out and could not confirm the incident at the time of filing the report.

Meanwhile the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites in his home town Amaku.

