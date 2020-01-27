Breaking News
UK will set out EU trade objectives next month

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Britain said it will set out more details about its objectives for a free trade deal with the European Union next month after the country leaves the bloc on Jan. 31, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said.

“We are going to publish our objectives for the negotiation, in due course after the 31st,” he told BBC television’s Andrew Marr program yesterday.

At stake are the terms of trade from 2021, when an 11-month post-Brexit transition period is due to expire. Negotiations between London and Brussels are expected to start in March.

“The key issue is that we will have control of our rules, we will not be a rule-taker, we will not diverge for the sake of diverging, we start from a position of alignment,” Barclay said.

