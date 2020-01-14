Two teachers abducted in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

Suspected gunmen believed to be kidnappers have abducted two teachers, a male and a female, while teaching at Obi Primary School at Obi Camp in Avbiosi community Owan West local government area.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the school at about 10:30am on Monday and ordered six teachers in the school to follow them after shooting sporadically.

Four of the teachers were said to have escaped while the gunmen. succeeded in taking two away.

Confirming the abduction, Chairman of Owan West, Mr. Frank Ilaboya, assured that the female teacher identified as Mrs. Esther Alabi would soon be released just as he confirmed that security agencies and vigilance group were able to rescue the male teacher.

Ilaboya who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Hassan Otinau, said all efforts were being made to release the teacher unhurt.

He said “We won’t relent until Mrs Alabi is released unhurt. We are on top of the situation and there is hope that she will be out in no time.

“I want to commend the security agencies, the youths and other concerned members of the public who trooped out in their numbers to join hands in the search party.

” Last night, the kidnappers made contact with the family and I personally spoke with Mrs Alabi and urged her to be in good spirit that help was near,” Mr Ilaboya explained further.

“We will step up the search party this morning and no stone will be left unturned until the victim is rescued unhurt. I believe that with the combined efforts of all, we will get her out in no time.

“I am personally pained by this ugly situation, where harmless primary school teachers are now targets of kidnappers.

“Yesterday (Monday) was their first day at school after the New Year’s break, and their joy of reuniting with their pupils have been turned upside down.

“One thing I want to tell our people is that we will chase and chase these bandits out of Owan West, that is a promise and we won’t compromise on this.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: