Two set ablaze for robbing a barber’s shop in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Two unidentified young middle-aged men were in the early hours of Monday set ablaze by an angry mob along Akai Effa road opposite Orange Resorts in Calabar Municipality LGA.

Vanguard gathered that the two victims were caught at about 4:00 am while robbing a barber’s shop very close to the popular resort.

An eyewitness, Miss Linda Akpan told Vanguard that the duo has been terrorising the area for months now but met their waterloo.

She said: “They have been terrorising the neighbourhood for months. Just a few days ago, they robbed a phone shop, carting away all the phones in the shop including accessories.

“Boys in the neighbourhood decided to increase surveillance in the area and the vigilante caught them right in the act while they were trying to cart away the plasma television, generator amongst other things before they pounced on them.

“They made them call their people before setting them ablaze this morning to serve as a warning to others with the intention to do the same,” she said.

When Vanguard visited the scene, their family members were seen trying to remove their remains from the place at about 3:00 pm.this afternoon with heavy police presence.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incident warned residents not to take laws into their hands.

Irene said: “The incident is quite unfortunate and a pathetic one, I don’t really understand why some people will want to continually live a life of crime even in the beginning of a new year, instead of thinking of more productive things to do.

“But the public must understand that it is, wrong to take laws into their hands, they should always hand such people to the police for justice to take its cause,” she said.

