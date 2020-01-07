Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Stalwart in Cross River, Engr Ben Akak has asserted that the two-party system will fasten Nigeria’s growth and development if adopted and properly practised.

Akak also said that a two-party system will breed healthy competition and bring out the best leaders with quality skills to take Nigeria to the desired destination in terms of economic growth and development.

The Philanthropist who spoke with Journalists in Calabar on Monday also said that zoning at all levels brings orderliness and maintains the needed peace in polity and scheme of things because it gives people sense of belonging.

His words: “Two-party system will help in boosting our economic growth and development because the competition will be better and bring out the best leaders who are people-oriented.

“The party system we have in place is more of a military creation, and it was as if we were not ready for democracy, but we are in it already we have to adopt modules that work for us.

“We must understand what works in Congo’s democracy might not work in Nigeria, we need to copy well, we must look at other countries practising what we want and fine-tune ours,” he said.

Speaking further, he said zoning was good as it creates orderliness in the system and maintains the peace in the polity.

” Zoning bring orderliness and gives people a sense of belonging. It is also good because it prepares people for governance and makes them bring out their best candidates for the job,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

