Two men allegedly kill motorcycle rider, bury body in Shallow grave in Delta

By Paul Olayemi

The Delta State Police command has confirmed the arrest of two men over alleged murder of Sunday Ofishe at an isolated area of Mosogar in Ethiope West local government area of Delta state.

The names of the two suspects have not been ascertained as at press time, but the deceased, 53, and a motorcycle rider was said to have been flagged down by the express road linking Sapele and Benin and taken to an isolated area of the community on the 14th of January.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa disclosed to Vanguard that the suspects were brought to the State CID last week Thursday while confirming that the incident happened in Mosogar “The man happened to be a cyclist, so those suspects waylaid him, killed him and disposed him of his motorcycle. They later took the motorcycle to sell in Oghara with a bid to dispose of it. That was how we got them”.

The eldest daughter of the deceased, Miss Ejiro told Vanguard how her father didn’t return home on the 14th of January. “He normally comes in the evening before leaving again, but when he did not return, we knew something was wrong on the 15th, the next day I reported the issue to the vigilante chairman, it was he who took me to the main station at Mosogar where I reported the case, they. ( the Police) reached out to other Police stations ” she narrated, crying profusely.

The Police were said to have sent people to Oghara regarding the missing motorcyclist. Unfortunately, information got to them that two men wanted to dispose a motorcycle, so arrest was made. The suspects were said to have confessed to killing the Okada man and led the Police to a shallow grave where the corpse was exhumed last week Thursday.

Many residents speaking aloud has attributed the recent rise in crime in the area to the unchecked activities of cultism in the area and its environs.

Speaking to Vanguard, a resident who simply gave his name as Omamor blamed the security agency for not doing enough in tackling rising cases of cultism in the area.

He particularly blamed the police for hobnobbing with fraud stars, adding that instead of prosecuting criminals, they opt for bail and share from these ill-gotten wealth of these yahoo boys.

