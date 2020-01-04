Vanguard Logo

Two die in Otedola bridge auto crash

On 3:26 pm
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in Lagos in the early hours of Saturday, January 4th 2020, when two yet to be identified bodies were recovered in an auto crash involving a truck and a Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV, on the notorious Otedola Bridge, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that the driver of the ill fated SUV was said to have narrowly escaped death surviving the crash with severe injuries. He is currently receiving medical attention and said to be in a stable condition.

The vehicles which were headed towards Lagos State Secretarial, Alausa Ikeja, saw the truck, loaded with granite fell off the bridge, killing the driver and the motor boy in the process.

The incident which led to serious traffic gridlock was later removed at about 1 pm by rescue team which included Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA,, the Police, stare Fire Service, the Police, Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS, among others.

The ill fated black Lexus Jeep with registration number BDG 663 FZ that was involved in a fatal accident with the granite laden heavy duty truck on Otedola bridge inward the Secretariat, Alausa, which left the driver and motor boy dead. Saturday 4th January, 2020.

According to an eyewitness, the ghastly auto crash occurred at about 7.30 when both vehicles were on high speed.

Confirming the report, General Manager, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the remains of the victims have been deposited at General Hospital’s mortuary, while further investigation into the cause of the accident has commenced.

The black Lexus SUV, with registration number BDG 663 FZ and the truck with registration number APP 586 XQ that fell off the bridge were later recovered by rescue team.

The truck head with registration number APP 586 XQ that fell overboard on the Otedola Bridge inward the Secretariat, Alausa in a fatal accident which left the driver and motor boy dead. Saturday 4th January, 2020.

