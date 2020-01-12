Two die in Ogun autocrash

Kindly Share This Story:



By Bose Adelaja

Two persons reportedly died over the weekend, in a lone autocrash involving a containerized Mack truck.

The incident occurred at Akankan Village via Olodo, on Abeokuta-Ibadan Highway at about 5.05pm.

The male victims were occupants of the truck which lost control and somersaulted due to overspeeding.

One of the victims was said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries and died at a nearby hospital while the other died on the spot and his body deposited at the morgue.

A motorist was said to have stopped by and raised the alarm that attracted sympathisers and one of them alerted law enforcement agents.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Babatunde Akinbiyi who attributed the error to the carelessness of the truck driver said the accident was avoidable.

While commiserating with the affected victims, he admonished motorists to avoid overspeeding and reckless driving to avoid unnecessary and avoidable accidents.

Akinbiyi cautioned them to be emotionally, psychologically, physically and mentally fit before embarking on a journey.

Rescue operations were carried out through the combined effort of men of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police and TRACE just as the wreckage of the truck was thereafter cleared off the road to allow free flow of traffic in the axis.

