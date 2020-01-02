Turkish MPs vote to send troops to Libya

Kindly Share This Story:

Turkey’s parliament has passed a bill that would allow the government to deploy troops to Libya to intervene in the civil war.

Turkish lawmakers passed the bill on Thursday, with 325 in favour to 184 against.

Turkey is allied with Libya’s United Nations-backed government, which is based in the capital, Tripoli.

The Libyan government has been fighting an insurgency by forces under Gen. Khalifa Haftar, based in eastern Libya.

Egypt, which backs Gen. Haftar, condemned Turkey’s vote, saying it would “negatively affect the stability of the Mediterranean region.”

Last week, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he would seek parliamentary approval to provide military assistance following a request by the Tripoli government.

Mr. Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party commands a majority in parliament, was able to pass the legislation without support from major opposition parties, which voted against it.

The bill allows for the deployment of non-combat troops, to act as advisers and trainers for government forces against Gen. Haftar. (BBC)

