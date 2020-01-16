TUC blows hot against casualisation of workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

TRADE Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has threatened to make operations difficult for companies indulging in casualisation of workers in 2020.

Read also:

The umbrella body of senior staff associations in Nigeria, also decried the spate of insecurity in the country, and called on federal government to intensify more practical efforts towards ending the killings, kidnappings and insurgency to save the country from total collapse.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Lagos, TUC said “The NEC-in-session reiterates the spate of insecurity in the country. The Congress calls on Federal Government to intensify more practical efforts towards wiping out killings, kidnapping and insurgency to save the country from total collapse. NEC -in -session resolves to participate in a global rally against war slated for January 25, 2020; in view of the vulnerability of workers in war period.”

On casualization and contract staff in all the sectors, the communiqué said “NEC in session condemns all forms of casualization and slave labour in Nigeria. The Congress will in the year engage any employer that violates the right of Nigerian workers to unionize and have permanent employment. The Government is advised to extend Local Content Policy as applied in the Oil sector to be applicable to other sectors of the economy.”

According to the communiqué “Congress is alarmed at rumours of investment for quick returns in TUC. This is false and totally misleading and should be disregarded immediately. However, we will not hesitate to invite the EFCC and ICPC to apprehend any of such individuals parading themselves on behalf of congress, the public is hereby warned.”

Read also:

The communiqué added that “NEC-in session appreciates the need to review the Nigeria Labour Laws to suit the present day realities in the world of work but warns against attempt from any quarter to remove labour issues from exclusive legislative list.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: