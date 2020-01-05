Tips to manage your holidays with aging parents

Kindly Share This Story:

The holidays provide us a great opportunity to spend some quality time with our relatives and aging parents.

Often times, we come to know about their changing daily habits and lifestyles during these holidays. If our aging parents are finding it difficult to live independently or experiencing difficult life changes, our holidays can become stressful and difficult in no time.

The holiday season is a time that tends to evoke great memories of the past and the individuals that made those memories special. However, for elderly persons, these memories can sometimes lead to more pain than happiness. These elder adults may also feel isolated because they find it difficult to meet their family members because of difficulties related to health or traveling.

Fortunately, however, it is possible to manage holiday depression in our aging parents and relatives. It is possible to make the vacations a joyous season for them by observing their mental health proactively and maintaining a positive attitude.

Depression Indicators:

The holidays are often accompanied by nostalgia and loneliness, particularly for elderly persons. This depression can greatly affect an older individual’s daily life. In order to help these senior persons enjoy the holidays, you should try to understand their different depression signs. While suffering from seasonal depression, seniors generally find it difficult to concentrate, lose interest in their favorite activities, experience changes in appetite and sleep, and even have thoughts of suicide or death. If any of these symptoms are observed, discuss the situation with other family members and seek professional help.

Mentioned below are some ways you can manage the holidays with elderly parents or relatives.

First of all, if you have not visited your parents in a while, check on his or her well-being. Health changes are often difficult to identify because they take place over a period of time. While visiting them during the next holidays, check their refrigerator and pantry to ensure that they’re eating healthy and fresh food. Also, check thoroughly that there are no fall hazards in the rooms and the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms have batteries. Finally, check for all possible health issues related to vision, mental clarity, gait and mobility, and chewing and swallowing.

Seniors living alone are prone to depression because of physical illnesses as well as limited mobility. Making them part of your celebration is undoubtedly a great way to be inclusive. Simply by listening to them, it is possible to provide emotional support to the senior loved ones missing their past holidays.

Once your visit is over, it is important to ensure that your older loved ones have all the necessary tools, support, and knowledge to live independently. If possible, create a local support system for them. Set up mobility services, medical alarms, meal delivery services, and other similar resources.

Once the safety and happiness of your older loved ones is ensured, try to make the most of your time together. It is possible to beat their feeling of loneliness by involving different family members in the celebration. Play their favorite music or take them to an evening stroll through their favorite areas in the town.

Most of us have fond memories of the holidays we have spent in the past with our parents. Reminisce together over these sweet memories and let your older loved ones get nostalgic. Even with advanced memory loss, many seniors are able to retain long-term memories. Spend some time going through the past family photo albums and videos, particularly the ones related to the past family holidays spent together.

Finally, if you feel that the health or safety of your elderly parents or family members is at risk, seek professional insights from CaringAdvisor or any other senior living specialist.

