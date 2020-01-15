Three persons confirmed dead in Opi-Nsukka road mishap

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu-Nsukka

At least three persons have been confirmed dead while four others are in critical condition when a commercial bus collided with a tipper lorry along Opi axis in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State on Monday.

The commercial bus belonging to DIMET transport company with code number 015, loaded from Kaduna State and was heading for Port Harcourt, Rivers State, when it rammed into a moving tipper lorry loaded with sand.

At the Bishop Shanahan Hospital where the remains of the deceased were deposited, a nurse at the Casualty Unit, Felix Ngwu, explained to Vanguard that the four survivors were brought in by officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, at critical conditions.

Ngwu, further said that the hospital management are working assiduously to stabilise the victims so as to reach out to their family members, adding that the dead bodies have been deposited at their morgue.

Ngwu, said “The victims were brought here by road safety officials. They said the accident happened along Opi express road.

“They were brought in critical conditions. They were seven in number, including a small child being carried by the mother.

“We lost about three persons, while four of them are being treated. One of the transport company workers has called to know the condition of things. The bus driver was one of the persons that died,” he explained.

When Vanguard visited the room where the survivors were being treated, three were seen lying unconscious with various degrees of injuries.

