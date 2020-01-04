Thousands mourn slain Iranian commander

Kindly Share This Story:

Thousands of Iraqis have followed the coffin of Iranian military commander, Qasem Soleimani, killed in a United States airstrike at Baghdad airport on Thursday.

Soleimani, viewed as a terrorist by the White House, was the architect of Iran’s Middle East operations and Iran has vowed to take “severe revenge” on the killing.

The funeral procession which began in Baghdad on Saturday marks the beginning of days of mourning for Soleimani.

His body is due to be returned to Iran for burial in his home town.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has promised members of the dead commander’s family that Americans will “feel the impact” of their “criminal act… for years ahead.”

The crowds in Baghdad were also there to mourn the death of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi who commanded the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah group and effectively led the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) – an umbrella of militias in Iraq dominated by groups aligned with Iran.

Meanwhile, there are reports of an explosion in Baghdad on Saturday evening.

Mourners gathered in Baghdad in the early hours, waving Iraqi and militia flags and chanting “death to America.”

The funeral began at the city’s Al Muthana Airport, then moved to the gate of the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the US embassy is located.

As the procession passed through the streets, some mourners carried portraits of Soleimani while others held portraits of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Later, the procession left for the Shia Muslim holy cities of Karbala and Najaf. (BBC)

