Thought pregnancy would affect my career – Ruth Kadiri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has celebrated her daughter, Reign Ezerika on Instagram, while also confessing that she was not ready to have a child when she was pregnant, because she was scared pregnancy would affect her career, amidst fears that she was not going to be a good mother.

Kadiri who shared her story on her Instagram page, admitted that she suffered depression when she was pregnant.

“2019 came with more than a blessing. After my wedding I became pregnant, wasn’t sure I wanted a baby now, was so scared it will affect my career, and was so scared I wouldn’t be a good mum. For unknown reasons I became depressed. Thanks to @judyaustin1 who made me see how blessed a woman I was, who recounted how God had blessed me over and over again. Thank God for my husband who made me know I was loved. Well it happened.

A stress free pregnancy, Uncle Ben, Rosanna, and my entire Swedish family, I thank you for been there for me. Reign became the top of the list of my blessings. Thanks to mummy (my mother-in-law) for loving me the way you do.

Thanks to my mother (biological mum) for standing by me. Thanks to @officialstelladmokokorkus for been a fair blogger. Thanks to @maryremmynjoku for been a good friend. Thanks to @iamhuk for your prayers. May we all continue to celebrate in this life and forever. Amen. @reignezerika thanks for lighting up my world with your smiles and laugh.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: